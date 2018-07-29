DMK Chief Karunanidhi's Vital Signs Normalising, Says Hospital

Hundreds of supporters gathered outside Chennai’s Kauvery Hospital where former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi is being treated, were asked to disperse after DMK leader A. Raja assured them the 94-year-old party patriarch was responding to treatment.

#WATCH: Outside visuals of Chennai's Kauvery hospital, where DMK Chief M Karunanidhi is admitted. Police lathi charge crowd gathered outside. #TamilNadu

A press release by the hospital said the condition of former CM of Tamil Nadu had a "transient setback" in the evening today, and his vitals are now normalising.

"There was a transient setback in the clinical condition of DMK president M Karunanidhi. With active medical support, his vital signs are normalising. He continues to be closely monitored and treated by the panel of expert doctors," the medical bulletin said.

The 94-year-old DMK president, who is being treated for fever due to urinary tract infection, was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Kauvery Hospital following a dip in his blood pressure.

His family and DMK leaders are presently at the hospital where he was admitted on Friday.

Outside visuals of Chennai's Kauvery hospital, where DMK Chief M Karunanidhi is admitted. #TamilNadu

Top leaders arrived to meet the leader. Chief Minister E Palaniswami cut short his tour to Coimbatore and headed for Chennai.

Earlier in the day, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu visited the hospital to inquire about the health condition of the DMK chief.

Besides Naidu, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, TMC leader Derek O'Brien, BJP leader Muralidhar Rao and the party's Tamil Nadu unit party president Tamilisai Soundararajan visited the hospital.

"I came here on behalf of the TMC and Mamata Banerjee. I met M K Stalin and Kanimozhi and inquired about Karunanidhi's health," the TMC leader said.

Other than Naidu and Purohit, all other leaders met Karunanidhi's family members in the hospital and enquired about his health.

(Agencies)