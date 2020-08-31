August 31, 2020
Corona
India Mourns Pranab Mukherjee, Condolences Pour In

Former president Pranab Mukherjee passed away on Monday. He was 84, he was being treated for brain clot and also diagnosed with Covid-19

Former Prseident Pranab Mukherjee passed away on Monday due to a prolonged illness. He was admitted in Army Research and Referral Hospital at here in Delhi Cantonment Area  on August 10.

He was 84 years old, and had later developed lung infection.

Several leaders condoled his demise.

President Ram Nath Kovid tweeted, “Sad to hear that former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee is no more. His demise is passing of an era. A colossus in public life, he served Mother India with the spirit of a sage. The nation mourns losing one of its worthiest sons. Condolences to his family, friends & all citizens.”

“In his 5 decade long illustrious public life, he remained rooted to the ground irrespective of the exalted offices he held. He endeared himself to people across political spectrum,” the President said in another tweet.

Expressing grief over Mukherjee's death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted a series of tweets on his twitter handle. 

"India grieves the passing away of Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee. He has left an indelible mark on the development trajectory of our nation. A scholar par excellence, a towering statesman, he was admired across the political spectrum and by all sections of
society," he wrote.

"I was new to Delhi in 2014. From Day 1, I was blessed to have the guidance, support and blessings of Shri Pranab Mukherjee. I will always cherish my interactions with him.
Condolences to his family, friends, admirers and supporters across India. Om Shanti," he wrote in another tweet.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi wrote a letter to former President's daughter Sharmishtha Mukherjee expressing her condolence. 

"Pranbda had been such an integral and and prominent part of national life,the Congress party and central government over  five decades, it is hard to imagine how we can do without his wisdome, experience , sage advice and  deep understanding of so many subjects," she wrote in the letter.

"His life over the past 50 years mirrored 50 years of the history of India, for he played a crucial role both in shaping the course of events as well as actively participating in them, whether as a cabinet minister, parliamentarian or President of India," she added.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "With great sadness, the nation receives the news of the unfortunate demise of our former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee."

"I join the country in paying homage to him. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family and friends," he added.

