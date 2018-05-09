'Declaring Oneself A Prime Minister Like This Is An Evidence of Arrogance': PM Modi On Rahul Gandhi's PM Remark

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today lashed out at Rahul Gandhi over his aspiration to become the prime minister, saying the Congress chief's declaration to be PM in 2019 shows his level of arrogance.

"On Tuesday, someone (Rahul Gandhi) made an important declaration. He said that he is going to be the prime minister in 2019. He came like those bullies, barging his way ahead when there are others who have many years of experience. How can someone just declare himself as the prime minister? This is simply nothing but arrogance," he said.

Modi's comment came a day after Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi at an interaction with eminent citizens of Bengaluru as part of the Congress campaign in Karnataka said he was ready to be the Prime Minister. "Why not? I can be the Prime Minister in 2019 if my party turns out to be the single largest party".

PM Modi, who was addressing the first of his day's four election rallies in Karnataka, added: "There are big meetings being held to oust Narendra Modi. How will the big leaders who attend these meetings react to this sudden announcement by one 'naamdaar', Modi said.

The Karnataka Assembly election 2018 is just two days away, and all the political parties contesting are on a mission mode to gain as much ground as possible. With campaigning scheduled to end 48 hours before voting on Saturday, star campaigners from both the BJP and the Congress are holding roadshows and rallies across the state.

Attacking the Congress over the rise in communalism, casteism, and corruption, Modi said, "Congress is affected with 6 diseases & makes those 6 diseases viral wherever it goes. They are- Congress culture, Communalism, Casteism, Crime, Corruption, Contractor system. These six Cs are destroying the future of Karnataka".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing three more rallies in Karnataka's Chikkaamagaluru, Belagavi and Bidar districts today.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also has his schedule planned in the poll bound state. He would be holding meetings in Hubali, at Rattihalli Ground and Sahakarnagar in the city.

Earlier in the day, the BJP has demanded to countermand of elections in Raj Rajeshwari Nagar constituency following the recovery of tens of thousands voters identity cards and empty packers of hard currency from a house.

The Chief Electoral Officer Sanjiv Kumar has also informed in a late night press conference yesterday that 9,746 voter identity cards were found in bundles in an apartment yesterday in Bengaluru.

"An FIR has been filed and an independent inquiry has been ordered," said Chief Electoral Officer.

The Congress has however said that the apartment belongs to a BJP leader and this whole drama is enacted by it for countermanding the election in this constituency.

