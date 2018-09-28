Live Streaming
﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Former PDP Minister Imran Reza Ansari Declared 'Wilful Defaulter' By Punjab National Bank

Former PDP Minister Imran Reza Ansari Declared 'Wilful Defaulter' By Punjab National Bank

It alleged that PDP MLA Ansari, his uncles - Amjad Abbas and Abid Hussain, and his first cousin Kumail Hussain have an outstanding balance of Rs 32.47 crore against them as on August 31, 2018.

Outlook Web Bureau 28 September 2018
Former PDP Minister Imran Reza Ansari Declared 'Wilful Defaulter' By Punjab National Bank
Former PDP MLA Imran Reza Ansari
Courtesy: Twitter/@imranrezaansari
Former PDP Minister Imran Reza Ansari Declared 'Wilful Defaulter' By Punjab National Bank
outlookindia.com
2018-09-28T18:23:03+0530

In an apparent name and shame exercise, the Punjab National Bank issued an advertisement  on Friday, declaring former minister in the Mehbooba Mufti government Imran Reza Ansari and his family members as "wilful defaulter" of loans to the tune of Rs 32 crore.

"In public interest, it is informed that having been declared as a wilful defaulter by the bank, the borrowers are not entitled to financial assistance from any other bank/financial institution," the advertisement published in a Jammu-based paper read.

It alleged that PDP MLA Ansari, his uncles - Amjad Abbas and Abid Hussain, and his first cousin Kumail Hussain have an outstanding balance of Rs 32.47 crore against them as on August 31, 2018.

The loans taken by the Ansari family, which runs Highland Automobiles in Srinagar, were declared non-performing assets on December 31, 2008 and the borrowers were declared wilful defaulters on March 19, 2014.

The notice further said that the public at large is informed that the Ansaris have availed loans from the bank and due to default on repayment, the accounts have been declared as non-performing assets.

"The bank has initiated recovery proceedings against them," the advertisement read.

The 46-year-old Ansari owns 40 per cent of the shares in Highland Automobiles and  had made no mention of the money he owes to the bank in his affidavit submitted to Election Commission on November 17, 2014.

The affidavit of Ansari, who represents the Pattan assembly seat, mentions that a mortgage loan is pending against Highland Automobiles with the Punjab National Bank.

Ansari did not answer the phone calls made to elicit his reaction on the issue.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Srinagar PNB Loans National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : UP Minister Calls Rahul Gandhi 'Mad' For Calling PM Modi 'Thief'
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters