Former PDP Leader Ghulam Nabi Patel Gunned Down By Militants In J&K's Pulwama

Former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Ghulam Nabi Patel was killed and two policemen injured in a militant attack in south Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Wednesday, an official said.

Three persons were injured in firing by militants near the Rajpora Chowk in Pulwama district, a police official said.

#Visuals from Pulwama: Two injured security personnel of former PDP leader Ghulam Nabi Patel admitted to hospital after terrorists fired upon the leader & them in Rajpora. Ghulam Nabi Patel succumbed to his injuries. #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/9RiPwkh0WY Advertisement opens in new window — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2018

Nabi, resident of Shadimarg area, succumbed to injuries while being taken to a hospital.

The other two injured – both policemen - were being treated upon at a hospital and their condition was stated to be stable, he said.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and a hunt has been launched to nab the attackers, the official said.

Details are awaited...

(With PTI inputs)