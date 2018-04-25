The Website
25 April 2018 Last Updated at 5:37 pm National

Former PDP Leader Ghulam Nabi Patel Gunned Down By Militants In J&K's Pulwama

Outlook Web Bureau
Photo source: Twitter
2018-04-25T17:41:35+0530

Former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Ghulam Nabi Patel was killed and two policemen injured in a militant attack in south Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Wednesday, an official said.

Three persons were injured in firing by militants near the Rajpora Chowk in Pulwama district, a police official said.

Nabi, resident of Shadimarg area, succumbed to injuries while being taken to a hospital.

The other two injured – both policemen - were being treated upon at a hospital and their condition was stated to be stable, he said.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and a hunt has been launched to nab the attackers, the official said.

Details are awaited...

(With PTI inputs)

