A former Mossad chief has revealed that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave the order in 2011 for the military to prepare to attack Iran within 15 days.
Tamir Pardo told Keshet TV's show Uvda in an interview that aired today that the order was not given "for the sake of a drill." There was no immediate comment from Netanyahu's office.
Ex-premier Ehud Barak, who was Netanyahu's defence minister in 2011, previously claimed Netanyahu sought to bomb Iran in 2010 and 2011, but was opposed by senior Israeli officials.
Pardo says he consulted the Mossad's legal advisers following the order but didn't explain what happened after that.
The Israeli leader has been a strident critic of Iran.
Former Mossad Chief Says Netanyahu Planned Iran Strike In 2011
A former Mossad chief has revealed that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave the order in 2011 for the military to prepare to attack Iran within 15 days.
READ MORE IN:
Download the Outlook Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
THE LATEST ISSUE
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- BJP Loses Kairana, Noorpur In UP
- Petrol Price Cut By 7 Paise, Diesel By 5 Paise Per Litre
- ICICI Bank To Hold 'Independent' Probe Into Allegations Against CEO Chanda Kochhar
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- India Lost Highest Number Of Peacekeepers In UN Operations In Last 70 Years
- 'Please Don't Come To Shimla': Locals Plead To Tourists
- Not 60 Paisa, It's Just 1 Paisa Cut In Petrol, Diesel Prices: Oil Companies Issue Clarification Blaming Clerical Error
- Soldier Dies In Kolkata Of Suspected Nipah, Fluid Samples Sent To Pune Lab For Test
- 'Real Hero': This Sikh Cop Is Winning Hearts For Saving Muslim Man From Mob Attack
- Kashmir Human Shield Fame Major Gogoi Detained From Srinagar Hotel
- Why Instead Of Hope, Karnataka Brings More Worries Over Health Of India’s Democracy
- I Don’t Want A BJP-Mukt Bharat, But I will Fight And Defeat Them: Rahul Gandhi
Post a Comment