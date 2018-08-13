The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
13 August 2018 Last Updated at 9:58 am National

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee Dies At 89

A 10-time Lok Sabha MP, Chatterjee was a central committee member of the CPI(M), which he had joined in 1968. He was the Speaker of the Lok Sabha from 2004 to 2009.
Outlook Web Bureau
Former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee Dies At 89
Somnath Chatterjee was the Speaker of the Lok Sabha from 2004 to 2009.
File Photo: PTI
Former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee Dies At 89
outlookindia.com
2018-08-13T09:58:36+0530

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee passed away here on Monday morning. He was 89.

Chatterjee, who was admitted in a private hospital on August 10, breathed his last at 8.15 am today. Doctors said he had a cardiac arrest.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) veteran was suffering from kidney ailment and was put on ventilator support on Saturday. He suffered a hemorrhagic stroke in July.

Born on July 25, 1929, Chatterjee was a ten-time Lok Sabha MP. He was one of the longest-serving parliamentarians in India. He served as the Speaker of the Lok Sabha from 2004 to 2009.

Chatterjee joined the CPI(M) in 1968 and remained its leader, until he was expelled from the party in 2018. He had refused to step down from his position in Parliament after CPI(M) withdrew its support from the United Progressive Alliance-led government over the India-US nuclear deal.

Chatterjee won the Outstanding Parliamentarian Award in 1996.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Kolkata National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Gau Rakshaks Take To Streets As Police Fail To Curb Cow Smuggling: Ramdev
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters