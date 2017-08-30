The Website
30 August 2017

Former Judge Raveendran Turns Down Supreme Court’s Request To Supervise NIA Probe Into Kerala ‘Love Jihad’

Outlook Web Bureau
File Photo
2017-08-30T13:39:10+0530

Former Supreme Court judge R.V Raveendran has turned down the apex court’s request to oversee the National Investigation Agency’s (NIA) probe into the conversion and marriage of a Hindu girl in Kerala.

On August 16, an SC bench comprising former Chief Justice J S Khehar and Justice D Y Chandrachud had ordered NIA probe into Akhila’s conversion to Islam and her marriage with a Muslim man named Shefin Jahan.  The court had then asked Raveendran to supervise the NIA probe.

The Indian Express reported that Raveendran has confirmed that he has turned down the SC’s request.  However, the reason for his decision is still not known.

“It is a matter between the court and myself,’’ the newspaper quoted him.

According to the report, the NIA will now approach the court to appoint another judge.

Even though the court had initially considered another name for overseeing the case, it later chose Raveendran after Shefin Jahan’s lawyers suggested that someone from outside Kerala should be appointed to ensure a fair investigation.

The case had reached the Supreme Court after the Kerala High Court in May annulled Hadiya’s (the name Akhila adopted after conversion) and Jahan’s marriage after her father moved the court saying that her conversion and marriage were coerced and even alleged IS link to the whole episode. Shefin Jahan had approached the SC to challenge the High Court order.

During the hearing, NIA had said that it did not appear to be an isolated case. 

