Former J-K MLA Abid Ansari Resigns From PDP, Says ‘Party Failed People On All Fronts’

Former PDP MLA Abid Ansari Saturday quit the party, alleging that it "failed" the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Announcing his resignation on Twitter, Ansari said the PDP has failed the people on all fronts and ‘I don’t want to be part of lies and deception’.

I hereby announce my resignation from @jkpdp as the party has failed the people of J&K on all fronts. I don’t want to be a part of the lies and deception being perpetuated by the party. Hv sent a detailed letter of resignation to @MehboobaMufti. Will soon interact with the media — Abid Hussain Ansari (@abid_h_ansari) December 8, 2018

"I hereby announce my resignation from @jkpdp as the party has failed the people of J&K on all fronts. I don't want to be a part of the lies and deception being perpetuated by the party. Hv sent a detailed letter of resignation to @MehboobaMufti. Will soon interact with the media (sic)," Ansari wrote on Twitter.

Ansari, uncle of influential Shia leader Imran Ansari, represented Zadibal constituency of Srinagar in the state assembly. The assembly was dissolved by Governor S P Malik last month.

The two had distanced themselves from the party in July after the PDP-led government in the state fell when the BJP decided to pull out of the alliance.

Imran also resigned from the PDP last month and joined the People's Conference (PC).

PTI