Former Indian Cricket Team Captain Ajit Wadekar Dies

Former Indian cricket team captain Ajit Wadekar died on Wednesday in Mumbai after prolonged illness.

He had led India to their first overseas wins in England and West Indies.

He was 77 and is survived by his wife Rekha, two sons and a daughter.

He breathed his last at the Jaslok Hospital in South Mumbai.

The aggressive batsman was a trailblazer in Indian cricket despite a mere 37 Test appearances, leading India to triumphs in England and the West Indies in 1971.



Two Skippers Wadekar with Pataudi (File Photo)

Wadekar scored 2,113 runs in his Test career, including one hundred.

He was also India's first ODI captain, although he appeared in just two matches.

Wadekar also served as India's manager in the '90s during Mohammed Azharuddin's tenure as captain. He later went on to become the chairman of selectors as well.

In his condolence message, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Ajit Wadekar will be remembered for his rich contribution to Indian cricket."

"A great batsman & wonderful captain, he led our team to some of the most memorable victories in our cricketing history. He was also respected as an effective cricket administrator. Pained by his demise," the PM tweeted.

