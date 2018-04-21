‘Taking Sanyas From Party Politics': Former Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha Quits BJP

Former finance minister Yashwant Sinha, a critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today said he is ending all ties with the BJP.

“Today I am taking 'sanyas' from any kind of party politics, today I am ending all ties with the BJP,” he said in Patna, as quoted by news agency ANI.

A senior BJP leader, Sinha had been the union finance minister under Prime Ministers Chandrasekhar and Atal Bihari Vajpayee. His son Jayant Sinha is currently the Minister of State for Civil Aviation in Narendra Modi government.

(More details awaited)