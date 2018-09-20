﻿
Former Delhi High Court Judge’s Wife, Daughter Assaulted And Robbed

A case has been registered in New Friends Colony police station.

Outlook Web Bureau 20 September 2018
File Photo
2018-09-20T07:50:35+0530

Wife and daughter of a former Chief Justice of Delhi High Court were allegedly assaulted and held captive in their south Delhi residence by their domestic help and his accomplices who later escaped with jewellery and cash, police said on Wednesday.

Police said the incident occurred on Monday night when their recently hired domestic help, identified as Sandeep, called his friends over to the residence in New Friends Colony.

Reeba Kapoor,78, wife of former Chief Justice of Delhi High Court Dalip Kapoor in her statement to the police said Sandeep along with accomplices assaulted her and her daughter, Sheeba, 45. They then tied them with ropes and escaped with jewellery and cash worth lakhs of rupees, said a police officer.

A case has been registered in New Friends Colony police station. "A search is on to nab the accused," the officer said.

(IANS)

