Ford Freestyle Expected Prices: Will It Be Cheaper Than Hyundai i20 Active?

While there’s still some time to go for the launch of the refreshed Figo hatchback and Aspire compact sedan, Ford is expected to launch the Freestyle on April 18, 2018. Earlier, Ford hinted that the Freestyle could be priced around Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000 more than the corresponding variant of the Figo hatchback. Based on that, check out the table below for the expected prices of each variant of the Freestyle. Ford’s dealers across the country have started accepting bookings for a token amount of Rs 11,000 with deliveries set to begin by the end of the month.

Advertisement opens in new window

The Freestyle will be available in a choice of four variants - Ambiente, Trend, Titanium and Titanium+. Ford calls it a compact utility vehicle (CUV) and it boasts of some segment-leading safety features such as an Active Rollover Prevention System which consists of the traction control, hill assist, electronic stability control, high-speed warning chime and an automatic door relock function at 15kmph. The range-topping variant even gets six airbags! Want to know if the Freestyle is just a hatchback on steroids or more than that?

The Freestyle gets Ford’s latest 1.2-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine from the Dragon series. The new motor makes 96PS of power and 120Nm of peak torque, making it more powerful and torquier than the previous 1.2-litre 4-cylinder engine. The 1.5-litre diesel engine, on the other hand, is the same unit that powers the Figo, Aspire and the EcoSport. It produces 100PS and 215Nm.

Advertisement opens in new window

The crossover segment has been dormant for quite a while now. In fact, the number of rivals for the Ford Freestyle have only reduced in the last couple of years. Ford’s latest offering will square off against the Toyota Etios Cross, Hyundai i20 Active and the Honda WR-V. Here are their prices.

Source: cardekho.com