Ford Figo, Aspire Available With Cash Discounts & More Offers In March 2018

Ford India is offering cash discounts and attractive exchange bonus schemes on the Ford Figo hatchback and the Aspire sub-4m sedan. The automatic variants of both the cars get the maximum benefit with a cash discount of around Rs 42,000 for the Figo AT and over Rs 54,000 on the Aspire AT. Apart from a cash discount, Ford is offering an exchange bonus on both the cars as well. The exchange bonus for a Ford car is more than what you get on cars from other brands.

Have a look at the variant-wise offers on the Ford Figo and the Aspire:

Ford will launch a facelift of the Figo and the Aspire in India soon. The update will not just be a cosmetic one but will most likely include a change in the engine lineup as well. We expect the updated Figo and Aspire to get the new 1.2-litre Dragon series petrol engine which produces 96PS of power and 120Nm of torque. The 1.5-litre 100PS diesel engine, however, is likely to be carried forward. Recently, Ford revealed the Figo-based Freestyle crossover for the Indian market which also draws power from the same engines.

Source: cardekho.com