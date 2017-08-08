Ford Begins Testing 2018 Figo/Aspire Facelift

Ford has begun testing the mid-cycle update/facelift of the second-generation Figo, which was recently spied for the first time in Brazil. For the uninitiated, both the Ford Figo and Aspire were conceptualised and made their world premiere in the South American country (known as KA and KA+ there, respectively).

What are we expecting?

Ford is expected to get rid of the ageing SYNC 1 system that is being offered currently with the Figo and Aspire. It is likely to be replaced by the latest touch-based SYNC 3 system.

The SYNC 1 not only looks primitive with loads of buttons and a small screen, but also makes the dash appear cumbersome. The dashboard of the test mules were completely covered, indicating an overhaul just like the upcoming EcoSport.

The Figo duo is likely to get the 6.5-inch SYNC 3 system (check out the image above), which is offered in the lower variants of the EcoSport facelift in Brazil and China (likely to be offered in India as well). The range-topping trims of the EcoSport get the same 8-inch unit as the Endeavour. Both the units come equipped with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Though the test mules are camouflaged, it is clearly evident that Ford has kept the grille of the Figo and Aspire intact. Expect subtle changes to its bumpers and a new set of alloys along with updated head and tail lamps.

Mechanically, for India, Ford could retune or rework their 1.2-litre petrol motor, which is probably one of the weakest points in their packaging. Though on paper it puts out competitive figures (88PS/111Nm), it is remotely enthusiast-oriented and is only good for city runabouts. The diesel, on the other hand, is a rocket in itself! The 100PS/215Nm motor will be carried over as it is, along with the 1.5-litre petrol (112PS/136Nm).

The updated models are likely to be launched next year and the prices are expected to be in the same range as the current ones. The updated sportier ‘S’ versions are likely to be introduced as well.

