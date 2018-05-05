Civilian Protester Dies After Being Run Over By Forces' Vehicle, J&K Govt Snaps Internet After Video Goes Viral

A video recording has gone viral in Jammu and Kashmir showing a stone pelter being run over by a forces' vehicle leading to his instant death.

The stone throwing started in the old city area of Srinagar after the encounter ended in Chattabal area in which three militants were killed. When the forces were retreating from the area some youth pelted stones at them.

The government snapped mobile internet connection in Srinagar and other areas after the circulation of the video which shows civilian being run over by the force’s vehicle.

A spokesman said, after perusing credible leads, the police along with the CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in chattabal area. He said during the search the hiding militants fired upon the search party and it was retaliated leading to an encounter. In the gunfight, three militants were killed. He said they all belong to the LeT outfit and said there was no collateral damage.

The police spokesman didn't say anything about the protester's killing.

Earlier in the day he had said the person died due to a crush injury in a road traffic accident at Noorbagh.

"You’re safely ensconced in your armored vehicle. You see a protestor in front of you. You press the accelerator & hit him. He has fallen in front of you. You don’t let him get up, but press harder. You run him over & maul him. Then you drive away. Your cowardice knows no bounds!" said a facebook post of an angry Kashmiri academic based in the US.