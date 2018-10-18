For The First Time Ever, Pinkathon Day To Be Celebrated On 21st October 2018 Across India

Pinkathon is about empowering Indian women. With the slogan 'Har ghar mein Pinkathon', the organisers want to encourage women to take care of their health. This idea of having Pinkathon Day is the brainchild of super model and founder of Pinkathon, Milind Soman. Soman said, “The message of Pinkathon is clear. Women, we need you. Your families need you, and not just your children, but your society, your country needs you. In the words of Bishop Tutu and countless wise men before and since, “If we are going to see real development in the world then our best investment is WOMEN!”

In at least five countries and 50 cities, more than 5,000 women will participate in a 5 kms Run at 6.30am on 21st October 2018 to showcase solidarity to the cause. “The concept of Pinkathon, India’s biggest run for only women was born on 21st October 2012 and hence the date is significant. We have been receiving requests to organise Pinkathon from towns and cities across the country and even abroad. As we complete 6 years, I thought of having Pinkathon Day on 21st October 2018 and to make it a momentous occasion by empowering women from across the country to organise their own Pinkathon. The need of this hour is for women to come together as a community to drive positivity in progress and good health for all, starting with themselves! In a country like ours, with a culture that has no tradition of sports for all, or exercise or of healthy lifestyle practises, change is needed and women are the key to that change," added Soman.

Pinkathon started out as a running event but is now a grassroot movement, with people across the country taking up the cause and spreading the message. Using ‘community running’ as a tool, Pinkathon and it's ambassadors have empowered and enabled thousands of women across India to bring positive change into their lives. By understanding that by prioritising a little bit of time for themselves every day they can bring about change in physical, mental and emotional wellbeing. They can bring change in understanding the value they bring to their families and society, and respecting that value. The idea is to bring the concept of health into every aspect of their lives and making physical, mental and emotional health the driving force of every decision.

In the last six years, ambassadors of Pinkathon have been relentless and unflagging in their efforts to spread this message and build this community from the ground up, in each and every household.

Each ambassador is tasked with starting a running group especially for women, around their place of residence, and dedicating at least one hour per week to a meet up and run session. In the eight cities of Pinkathon, ambassadors are doing their bit. It is time to spread the word as far and wide as possible. People across the country are invited to nominate themselves as Ambassadors, register their cities, and call for participation. The target this year is 100 cities.

India's biggest women's run to encourage and promote fitness and health among women and create awareness for breast cancer and other issues relating to women’s health. Pinkathon will successfully complete six years in December 2018. The focus of India’s biggest women’s only running event, is to encourage an active lifestyle and overall fitness amongst women, while creating a much needed awareness about breast cancer and encourage thousands of new or first-timer women to take up running.