26 December 2017

Russian Belly Dancers Perform At State-Run Medical College In Meerut, Liquor Cartons In Ambulance Found

While the party-attendees at Lala Lajpat Rai Medical college went all out in their revelry, the patients were highly inconvenienced.
Outlook Web Bureau
2017-12-26T16:50:29+0530

A state-run medical college in Meerut raised eyebrows when Russian belly dancers were called to perform at its alumni function on Monday.

Liquor cartons were also found stored in an ambulance van at the function.

While the party-attendees at Lala Lajpat Rai Medical college went all out in their revelry, the patients were highly inconvenienced.

The Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Meerut, Raj Kumar, condemned the incident and said that an inquiry was conducted to find out who gave the permission for it.

"I got to know that Russian belly dancers were called and liquor was stored in an ambulance van. It is absolutely wrong; it should not have happened at a state-run medical college. I am also informed that an inquiry has been ordered into the incident to find out the person on whose permission it took place," Kumar told ANI. (ANI)

Outlook Web Bureau

