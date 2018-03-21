Following Congress' Poor Show In Bypolls, Raj Babbar Resigns As Party's UP President

The Website
21 March 2018 National

Raj Babbar on Wednesday resigned from the post of Uttar Pradesh Congress chief, a party source said.

The development comes after the Congress' worst performance in recent Lok Sabha bypolls to Gorakhpur and Phulpur.

The two seats hold importance in state politics and the bypolls there were necessitated after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath resigned from his Gorakhpur seat to form BJP government in the state, and Phulpur representative Keshav Prasad Maurya stepped down to take the post of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister.

Earlier on Monday, Goa Congress President Shantaram Naik resigned from his post.(ANI)

