The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
04 January 2018 Last Updated at 10:23 am National News Analysis

Fodder Scam: Court To Pronounce Quantum Of Punishment For Lalu, Others Today

The Court also found Lalu's son Tejasvi Yadav and other party leaders Raghuvansh Prasad Singh and Manoj Jha guilty of contempt of court.
Outlook Web Bureau
Fodder Scam: Court To Pronounce Quantum Of Punishment For Lalu, Others Today
File Photo
Fodder Scam: Court To Pronounce Quantum Of Punishment For Lalu, Others Today
outlookindia.com
2018-01-04T10:33:07+0530

The Ranchi Special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court will on Thursday pronounce the quantum of sentence against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad and others in connection with fodder scam.

The court deferred the matter yesterday due to demise of advocate Vindeshwari Prasad.

The Court also found Lalu's son Tejasvi Yadav and other party leaders Raghuvansh Prasad Singh and Manoj Jha guilty of contempt of court.

On December 23, the RJD chief, along with 14 others, was found guilty by the court, while seven accused, including former Bihar Chief Minister Jagannath Mishra, were acquitted.

Lalu has been convicted in one of the cases of the fodder scam, wherein Rs 900 crore from the Bihar exchequer was siphoned off under the pretext of purchasing fodder for livestock, during the '80s and '90s.

ANI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Lalu Prasad Yadav Bihar Jharkhand Scams/Frauds/Rackets Our Netas Law & Legal RJD National News Analysis

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : UP Govt Directs Cinema Halls To Show Kumbh Logo Before Screening Movies
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters