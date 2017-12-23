Fodder Scam Case: Is Lalu Guilty, Special CBI Court To Decide Today

A special CBI court here will pronounce its judgement today around 3 pm in the fodder scam case in which former Bihar chief ministers Lalu Prasad Yadav and Jagannath Mishra along with 20 others are accused.

The case pertains to alleged fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 89.27 lakh from Deoghar Treasury between 1991 and 1994.

"The court will pronounce the judgement at 3 pm," one of the Mishra's advocates said.

Advertisement opens in new window

Confident of getting justice in the fodder scam case, former Bihar chief minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, an accused in the case, on Saturday urged people of Bihar to maintain "calm and peace" after the judgement is delivered.

"I have faith that I will get justice. Whatever is the judgment, I appeal to people of Bihar to maintain peace and law and order," Lalu Prasad said while interacting with the media here.

Yadav, who arrived here yesterday accompanied by younger son Tejaswi Prasad told reporters today, "Ø¯ have full faith in the judicial system."

He faces three other cases related to the fodder scam.

The RJD chief also appealed to his supporters in Bihar to maintain peace and order irrespective of the verdict.

Former MP R K Rana, three former IAS officers -- Phoolchand Singh, Beck Julius and Mahesh Prasad -- are also among the accused in the case.

A charge sheet was filed against 38 persons on October 27, 1997. Eleven of them died and three turned approvers while two other accused confessed and were convicted in 2006-07, a CBI official said.

Advertisement opens in new window

(Inputs from agencies)