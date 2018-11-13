﻿
Home »  Website »  Business »  Flipkart CEO Binny Bansal Resigns After Allegations Of 'Personal Misconduct'

Flipkart CEO Binny Bansal Resigns After Allegations Of 'Personal Misconduct'

Binny Bansal resigned as the CEO of Flipkart Group with immediate effect.

Outlook Web Bureau 13 November 2018
Flipkart CEO Binny Bansal Resigns After Allegations Of 'Personal Misconduct'
Binny Bansal
File Photo
Flipkart CEO Binny Bansal Resigns After Allegations Of 'Personal Misconduct'
outlookindia.com
2018-11-13T17:52:58+0530

Flipkart Group CEO Binny Bansal resigned on Tuesday following an allegation of 'serious personal miscount', the firm's new parent company Walmart said.

Bansal, who along with Sachin Bansal had co-founded the India's biggest online retailer Flipkart, "strongly denies the allegation", Walmart said in a statement.

Binny, it said, has resigned as the CEO of Flipkart Group with immediate effect.

"His decision follows an independent investigation done on behalf of Flipkart and Walmart into an allegation of serious personal misconduct. He strongly denies the allegation. Nevertheless, we had a responsibility to ensure the investigation was deliberate and thorough.

 "While the investigation did not find evidence to corroborate the complainant's assertions against Binny, it did reveal other lapses in judgement, particularly a lack of transparency, related to how Binny responded to the situation. Because of this, we have accepted his decision to resign," the statement said.

 

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Binny Bansal Flipkart Business

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Raj Thackeray Should Apologize To North Indians For Their Bullying Acts: Congress, BJP
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters