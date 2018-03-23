Fix Basics First Before Splurging On CCTVs And Tablets, Says Delhi Government Teachers

After the announcement of the Delhi Budget on Thursday, teachers and Anganwadi workers have slammed the decision to spend on CCTV cameras, mobile phones and tablets instead of basic amenities.

The AAP government allocated Rs 14,000 crore, which is around 26 per cent of the total budget, for the education sector. But teachers were enraged over the Delhi government focus on installing CCTV cameras, and tablets for teachers, Indian Express reported.

A teacher told the newspaper that teachers and students both will be extremely uncomfortable to know that they are being watched. “If they want to keep kids safe they should hire more guards and security personnel,” said a teacher from Sarvodya Bal Vidyalaya, Ramjas Lane.

She also said tablets were of no use to teacher, it will not help them in taking attendance. “If we take attendance and enter them in the tablets we’ll waste our first period completely,” she said. Also, tablets cannot be used to teach a class for 60-70 students. The government should think about launching these policies, she added. According to the guidelines, around 150- 200 CCTV cameras will be installed in each school.

Anganwadi workers on the other hand are angered that after repeated appeals to provide proper food and infrastructure for them, the Delhi budget decided to provide them mobile phones. A worker told Indian Express that she doesn’t even get her meagre honorarium on time. The workers haven’t received their reimbursement for phone internet which is Rs 250 and a promised Rs 500 this month. “We already have phones, what will we do with new ones,” said a worker.

On the installation of CCTVs, the Delhi State Anganwadi Workers and Helpers, President Shivani Kaul said, “It is only to keep an eye on the workers. Everyone is safe here, we don’t need this.”