Five Members Of A Family Killed In Heavy Shelling By Pakistan In J&K's Poonch

Five members of a family were killed today and two others injured in heavy shelling by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Balakote sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

#WATCH: Pakistan violates ceasefire in Balakote sector. #JammuAndKashmir (earlier visuals) pic.twitter.com/02lvon6MkM
— ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2018

Mohammad Ramzan, his wife and three sons were killed as shells hit their house in the Balakote sector. His two daughters are injured, reported the NDTV.

Army PRO Lt Col Devender Anand said the ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Bimber Gali started around 0745 hours.

“They are specifically targeting civilian areas," he said.

Director General of Police S P Vaid in a tweet said, "Due to shelling from across (LoC) in Balakote sector of Poonch, 5 civilians of a family died & 2 are injured who are being shifted to hospital".

The civilian casualties occurred in forward village of Devta Dhar when a shell hit the house of Choudhary Mohammad Ramzan, a police official said.

The police official said heavy shelling was going on from both the sides.

Army troops retaliated strongly and effectively to silence Pakistani guns, he said.

Defence minister Nirmala Sitharam on Friday said infiltration bids from across the border with Pakistan have “not come down”.

"We are remaining alert, we will not entertain infiltration," she said.

