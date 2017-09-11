Five Dead After Truck Rams Into Cops On Vehicle-Checking Duty In Bihar

Four policemen on vehicle- checking duty and a bystander were crushed to death by a speeding truck in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district late on Sunday night.

The incident took place soon after midnight near Akurha village on NH-28, when the truck driver panicked on being asked to stop for checking on suspicion that it was carrying liquor, Senior Superintendent of Police,Vivek Kumar said.

According to reports, five other policemen were also injured in the incident.

The injured included DSP (West) Krishna Murari Prasad and Panapur police outpost in-charge, B N Jha.

The truck tried to flee after mowing down the policemen and civilians, but met with an accident, he said, adding, the vehicle has been impounded.

The driver and cleaner of the truck, however, escaped, the SSP said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem at Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital here and the injured admitted to the same hospital for treatment, the SSP said.

Three of the five victims have been identified as constables Munna Chaudhary, Vishwamohan Sharma and Farman Ansari, all bodyguards of Prasad.

This is the second incident of road accident in the last six months in which police personnel have been killed in north Bihar.

Earlier on April 15, seven policemen and a Maoist prisoner were killed when a prisoners van rammed into a stationary truck on national highway-77 near Gaighat village in Runnisaidpur police station area, 25 km south of neighbouring Sitamarhi.