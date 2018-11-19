﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  First Temple, Then Government: Shiv Sena's New Slogan On Ayodhya Issue

First Temple, Then Government: Shiv Sena's New Slogan On Ayodhya Issue

The party has often taunted its ally BJP over the saffron party's "failure" to construct the temple in the last four years despite coming to power.

Outlook Web Bureau 19 November 2018
First Temple, Then Government: Shiv Sena's New Slogan On Ayodhya Issue
Uddhav Thackeray
PTI Photo (File)
First Temple, Then Government: Shiv Sena's New Slogan On Ayodhya Issue
outlookindia.com
2018-11-19T10:22:39+0530

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday sought to intensify the party's campaign for Ram temple in Ayodhya by giving a new slogan which called for the construction of temple before government.

Thackeray held a meeting with senior party leaders to review preparations for his visit to Ayodhya on November 24 and 25. Sena leaders from outside Maharashtra too attended the meeting.

"Har Hindu ki yahi pukar, pehle mandir fir sarkar (Every Hindu has one demand, the temple first and then government)," he said at a press conference which was held later.

The Shiv Sena, which is the part of the BJP-led governments in both Maharashtra and the Centre, has been aggressively pushing for the construction of the temple since the party's annual Dussehra rally last month.

The party has often taunted its ally BJP over the saffron party's "failure" to construct the temple in the last four years despite coming to power.

Thackeray also asked party workers to conduct a 'maha aarati' (grand puja) on November 24 all over the state as well as in other parts of the country where the Sena has presence.

He will be conducting 'Sarayu puja' on November 24 in Ayodhya.

"All Sena workers will perform puja on the same day and same time in their respective areas," said Thackeray.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Mumbai Shiv Sena Ram Temple Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Marathas To Get Reservation In Jobs, Educational Institutes, Says Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters