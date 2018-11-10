FIRs Registered Against Kejriwal, Tiwari, Amanatullah For Signature Bridge Scuffle

In connection to the inauguration of the Signature Bridge on November 4, Delhi police registered FIRs against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, and BJP's Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari on Saturday.

Two FIRs including one against Khan was registered on the complaint of B.N. Jha, a BJP worker from east Delhi, while the other one against Kejriwal was registered on the complaint of Tiwari, a senior police officer told IANS on the condition on anonymity.

A third FIR was registered against Tiwari on the complaint of Taukir, an AAP worker, the officer said, adding that all the FIRs were registered under causing hurt, criminal intimidation, attempt to commit culpable homicide, wrongful restraint, and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

According to police, the FIRs were registered on Tuesday but the cases were transferred from the local police to the Crime Branch for further probe on Saturday.

"In the next couple of days, we are likely to call Khan for interrogation to ascertain the exact sequence of crime that happened on the day of inauguration of the Signature Bridge," the officer said.

During the inauguration of the bridge on November 4, Bharatiya Janata Party and Aam Aadmi Party workers were seen clashing with each other, following a scuffle between both the parties' leaders.

During the inauguration of the Signature Bridge over the Yamuna, BJP and AAP activists clashed, with Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari attacking AAP workers and punching a policeman who intervened. Tiwari, also a Lok Sabha member, got into a scuffle with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers before the function started at the bridge, leading to the violence.



(With inputs from IANS)