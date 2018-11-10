﻿
Home »  Website »   »  FIRs Registered Against Kejriwal, Tiwari, Amanatullah For Signature Bridge Scuffle

FIRs Registered Against Kejriwal, Tiwari, Amanatullah For Signature Bridge Scuffle

During the inauguration of the bridge on November 4, Bharatiya Janata Party and Aam Aadmi Party workers were seen clashing with each other, following a scuffle between both the parties' leaders.

Outlook Web Bureau 10 November 2018
FIRs Registered Against Kejriwal, Tiwari, Amanatullah For Signature Bridge Scuffle
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal booked for scuffle at the Signature Bridge, Delhi.
File Photo
FIRs Registered Against Kejriwal, Tiwari, Amanatullah For Signature Bridge Scuffle
outlookindia.com
2018-11-10T18:27:52+0530
Related Stories

In connection to the inauguration of the Signature Bridge on November 4, Delhi police registered FIRs against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, and BJP's Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari on Saturday.

Two FIRs including one against Khan was registered on the complaint of B.N. Jha, a BJP worker from east Delhi, while the other one against Kejriwal was registered on the complaint of Tiwari, a senior police officer told IANS on the condition on anonymity.

A third FIR was registered against Tiwari on the complaint of Taukir, an AAP worker, the officer said, adding that all the FIRs were registered under causing hurt, criminal intimidation, attempt to commit culpable homicide, wrongful restraint, and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

According to police, the FIRs were registered on Tuesday but the cases were transferred from the local police to the Crime Branch for further probe on Saturday.

"In the next couple of days, we are likely to call Khan for interrogation to ascertain the exact sequence of crime that happened on the day of inauguration of the Signature Bridge," the officer said.

During the inauguration of the bridge on November 4, Bharatiya Janata Party and Aam Aadmi Party workers were seen clashing with each other, following a scuffle between both the parties' leaders.

During the inauguration of the Signature Bridge over the Yamuna, BJP and AAP activists clashed, with Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari attacking AAP workers and punching a policeman who intervened. Tiwari, also a Lok Sabha member, got into a scuffle with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers before the function started at the bridge, leading to the violence.


(With inputs from IANS)

 

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Arvind Kejriwal Manoj Tiwary Amanatullah Khan Delhi Signature Bridge Scuffle

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : India Vs West Indies, 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma & Co Eye Clean Sweep – Preview
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters