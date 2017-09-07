Fire At Army's Ammunition Depot In Bathinda

A fire broke out at the Army's ammunition depot in Bathinda district of Punjab early today.

There was no report of any casualty in the incident.

"Fire broke out at the Army's ammunition depot here at 5:10 am. It was contained by 6:30 am," Bathinda Deputy Commissioner Diprava Lakra said.

"There is no loss of life in the incident," he said.

The assessment of the damage will be done by the Army, he said.

Short circuit was stated to be the reason behind the fire, the DC said. (PTI)