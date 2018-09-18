FIR Registered Against Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari For Breaking Govt Sealing In Delhi

﻿
He has been booked under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 461 and 465 of the Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Act.

Outlook Web Bureau 18 September 2018
Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party chief Manoj Tiwari.
File Photo
2018-09-18T12:28:31+0530

Police on Tuesday registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party chief Manoj Tiwari for illegally breaking the lock of a sealed house.

"An FIR has been registered against Manoj Tiwari on the complaint by Deputy Director MCD, North Zone in Gokulpuri police station," Deputy Commissioner of Police Atul Kumar Thakur told IANS.

A video footage of Tiwari breaking a sealed lock of a house in an unauthorised colony during his Sunday visit to Gokulpuri went viral on social media.

Tiwari was also seen protesting against municipal officials "pick and choose" system.

He has been booked under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 461 and 465 of the Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Act.

IANS

