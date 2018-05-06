The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
06 May 2018 Last Updated at 8:11 pm National

FIR Registered Against Arnab Goswami, Two Others For Allegedly Abetting Interior Designer’s Suicide In Mumbai

Outlook Web Bureau
FIR Registered Against Arnab Goswami, Two Others For Allegedly Abetting Interior Designer’s Suicide In Mumbai
File Photo
FIR Registered Against Arnab Goswami, Two Others For Allegedly Abetting Interior Designer’s Suicide In Mumbai
outlookindia.com
2018-05-06T20:16:15+0530

Journalist Arnab Goswami and two others were booked on Sunday in connection with the suicide of an interior designer at Alibaug in Mumbai.

The police registered an abetment to suicide case against three persons, including the editor-in-chief of Republic TV, following the suicide of Anvay Naik at his residence on Saturday, reported The Indian Express.

Naik’s body was found hanging at his bungalow in Alibaug. The body of his mother, Kumud, was also found near Naik.

Advertisement opens in new window

According to reports, the police filed an FIR against Goswami, Feroz Shaikh of IcastX/Skimedia and Niteish Sarda of Smartworks based on Naik’s suicide note. Naik’s suicide note has reportedly named three of them.

It is yet to ascertain how Kumud died. Naik’s wife alleged that he committed suicide, as Republic TV did not pay his dues.

However, Republic TV refuted the charge issuing a statement, saying certain vested interest groups are running a false and malicious campaign and making false statements and innuendos against Republic TV by exploiting a tragic event involving Naik’s unfortunate demise. It maintained that all due amounts payable under the contract was paid.

 “Republic TV will take strict legal action against anyone indulging in such false propaganda,” said the channel.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Raigad) Sanjay Patil said, as quoted by Express: “An FIR has been registered against Arnab Goswami of Republic TV, Feroz Shaikh of IcastX/Skimedia and Niteish Sarda of Smartworks, on the charge of abetment to suicide at Alibaug police station on a complaint by Akshata, the wife of the deceased.”

 “The deceased, an interior decorator, had worked with the three persons he has named in the suicide note,” he said.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Arnab Goswami Mumbai Murder Suicides Journalists National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : More Than 5 Women Raped Every Day In Delhi Till April 15 This Year, Higher Than Last Year
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters