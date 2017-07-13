FIR Filed Against Comedy Group AIB For 'Insulting' PM Modi in Meme
The cyber cell of Mumbai police on Friday registered an FIR against All India Bakchod after the comedy group posted a meme showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi using the dog filter on Snapchat, ANI reported.
The FIR was registered after legal consultation at cyber police station at Bandra-Kurla Complex.
After AIB posted a meme which was a collage of Narendra Modi's doppelganger waiting at a Railway Station and a doctored image of the PM using the dog filter, many supporters of the Prime Minister bashed the comedy group, eventually forcing it to take down the meme.
The controversy didn't seem to die down with that as matters soon took a legal course with the Mumbai Police filing an FIR for the same.
All India Bakchod is no alien to controversies and legal trouble. Co-founder Tanmay Bhatt faced severe backlash last year when he shared a video titled 'Sachin v/s Lata Civil War' which featured him acting as the former cricketer and singer. The video too received criticism and attracted several FIRs.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- CM Adityanath Calls For Meeting, Wants NIA Probe
- Ajit Doval To Visit China For BRICS NSA Meet
- SC Orders CBI Probe Into Extra-Judicial Killing In Manipur
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- 25 Openings In A Day, Congress Looks To Revamp Social Media Team Month After Ramya Took Charge
- India-China Standoff: Free-Tibet Movement In News Again, But Does New Generation Really Care?
- 'In IT There Is No Security', Pune Techie Leaves Suicide Note Before Jumping Off Building
- India Responds To China's 'Constructive Role' In Kashmir Offer, Says It's Bilateral Matter With Pak
Post a Comment