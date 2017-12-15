The Website
15 December 2017 Last Updated at 12:42 pm National

Finance Ministry Raises Customs Duty On Some Electronic Items Including TV, Mobile Phone, Projector & Water Heater

As per a government notification, customs duty on television set has been increased to 15 per cent from the existing 10 per cent.
Outlook Web Bureau
FILE PHOTO/PTI
2017-12-15T12:44:29+0530

The Finance Ministry has raised customs duty on some electronic items including television, mobile phone, projector and water heater in order to boost domestic manufacturing.

As per a government notification, customs duty on television set has been increased to 15 per cent from the existing 10 per cent.

Similarly, the duty on monitors and projectors has been doubled to 20 per cent, said the notification issued by Department of Revenue of the ministry.

For the push button telephone or mobile, the duty has been raised to 15 per cent from nil while water heater and hair dressing instrument duty has been doubled to 20 per cent.

Customs duty on some other items like electric filament and discharge lamps was also tweaked.

PTI

