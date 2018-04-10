Finance Minister Jaitley To Undergo Two More Dialysis This Week

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, suffering from kidney ailment, is likely to undergo two more dialysis this week before rejoining work next Monday.

Jaitley, 65, was admitted to AIIMS on Friday evening and after two days of observation, a dialysis was performed yesterday. He was discharged from the hospital to return to a 'controlled environment' at home.

Sources said two more dialysis are planned this week.

They said Jaitley, who has not been attending office since last Monday, may resume work on April 16.

Although the minister is at home, visitors are being regulated to avoid his contracting an infection.

Jaitley was supposed to undergo a kidney transplant but doctors attending him have for the time being preferred dialysis and medicines as the mode of treatment, the sources said.

Dialysis is a substitute for many of the normal functions of the kidneys. The process purifies the blood and helps people with kidney failure live productive lives.

The ailment has prevented Jaitley from even taking oath of office since his re-election to Rajya Sabha last month. His current term expired on April 2.

The minister is under the observation of nephrologist Sandeep Guleria from Apollo hospital. He is also the brother of AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria, who is a family friend of Jaitley.

The minister, who cancelled his scheduled visit to London for the 10th India-UK Economic and Financial Dialogue, had confirmed his illness in a tweet last Thursday.

"I am being treated for kidney related problems & certain infections that I have contracted. I am currently working from controlled environment at home. The future course of my treatment would be determined by the doctors treating me," he had tweeted.

Jaitley had in September 2014 undergone a bariatric surgery to treat weight gain problem that he suffered from because of the long-standing diabetic condition. That surgery was first performed at Max Hospital, but he had to be later shifted to AIIMS because of complications.

