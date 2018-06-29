FIFA World Cup 2018: Tunisia Beat Panama 2-1 To Finish Third In Group G

Tunisia battled their way to victory over Panama with a fantastic 2-1 in their third and last Group G clash of the ongoing 21st edition of the FIFA World Cup here at Mordovia Arena on Thursday (local time).

This is Tunisia's second victory in World Cup since beating Mexico in 1978 in what was their debut in the competition.

Tunisia's Y Meriah scored an own goal deflecting Jose Rodriguez' shot in the first half to give Panama 1-0 lead.

Fakhreddine Ben Youssef equalised for Tunisia in the 51st minute of the match.

Tunisia's Wahbi Khazri, who had set up the first goal, scored the second to give his side their first World Cup win in 40 years over debutants Panama.

Both Panama and Tunisia have been eliminated from this year's FIFA World Cup respectively while Belgium topped Group G table with nine points and England finishing second with six points.

Belgium brushed aside England 1-0 in their Group G encounter to take the top spot.

Tunisia coach Nabil Maaloul had made six changes to the side that lost 5-2 to Belgium, while Panama coach Hernan Dario Gomez made four changes to the side that lost 6-1 to England.

On a related note, the round of 16 will begin on June 30 with France taking on Argentina at Kazan Arena in Kazan.

ANI