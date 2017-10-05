FIFA U-17 World Cup: We Will Fight It Out; Come, Support Us, Says Indian Midfielder Komal Thatal

Indian under-17 team’s fleet-footed midfielder Komal Thatal might be looking to emulate his wonder goal against Brazil in the BRICS Championship last year, though he is not promising anything right now, a day before India begin their campaign in the U-17 World Cup at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on October 6.

Excerpts:

When the Indian U-17s step on to the pitch on October 06, it will be a historic moment for Indian football.

It will be a big and historic moment for not only Indian Football, but for each and every Indian. This will be India’s first ever participation in a FIFA World Cup and we expect the nation to get behind us and cheer for us. Come, support us, fill the stadiums as this (FIFA U-17) World Cup is not only ours; it is every Indian’s.

How prepared is the team?

We are prepared, mentally and physically. We are raring to go and at the moment there is a lot of excitement in the camp. Everyone wants the next few days to fly by and arrive on match day.

How fares the USA challenge?

We respect every team in our group, but we are ready to face them and give them a hard fight. We will give it our best on the pitch and will fight until the last breath.

Can we see a repeat of the Brazil goal against USA from you?

I cannot promise that but we play as a team, we win as a team, we lose as a team. Our strength lies in unity and if I can help my team by scoring a goal then so be it. But at the end of the day, it is unity that counts and not individuality.