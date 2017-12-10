The Website
10 December 2017

Feminism Is A Fight For Humanity: Hrithik Roshan On Human Rights Day

The 43-year-old actor took to Twitter to bat for feminism, saying the term is not one to be afraid of.
Outlook Web Bureau
PTI File Photo
Hrithik Roshan on Sunday said feminism recognises the worth of an individual, irrespective of one's gender and therefore, it is a movement dedicated to humanity.

On Human Rights Day, the 43-year-old actor took to Twitter to bat for feminism, saying the term is not one to be afraid of.

"Feminism is inclusive. It includes men by way of not demanding but commanding equality. It's about recognition of an individual's worth regardless of gender, based on merit.

"In that sense feminism is a fight for humanity. And so not a word to scare from #humanrightsday #GenderEquality," Hrithik wrote.

(PTI)

