﻿
Home »  Website »  International »  Female Newsreader Makes History In Saudi Arabia

Female Newsreader Makes History In Saudi Arabia

It comes as a part of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 reform programme. Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman has initiated the lifting of a number of restrictions since last year, particularly the ones on women.

Outlook Web Bureau 24 September 2018
Female Newsreader Makes History In Saudi Arabia
Twitter/raljidani
Female Newsreader Makes History In Saudi Arabia
outlookindia.com
2018-09-24T16:05:46+0530

In a historic first, a journalist became the first ever woman to deliver an evening news bulletin on television in Saudi Arabia.

The unlikely burkha-clad hero, Weam Al Dakheel, appeared alongside anchor Omar Al Nashwan, to present evening news bulletin on the state-owned Saudi TV Channel 1 on Thursday night.

For the record, Al Dakheel is not the first female anchor to appear on Saudi TV. Women anchors traditionally featured in softer news features like cooking shows and weather programs.

"Jumanah AlShami was the first woman to present morning newscasts in 2016. Today history repeats itself as #WeamAlDakheel becomes the presenter of the main nightly newscast, setting a precedent in a historic first for Saudi TV 1," Saudi TV said on its official Twitter channel.

It comes as a part of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 reform programme. Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman has initiated the lifting of a number of restrictions since last year, particularly the ones on women.

Earlier this month, Riyadh-based carrier Flynas had announced that it would be recruiting Saudi women as co-pilots and flight attendants for the first time.

In June, the Saudi government had lifted a longstanding ban on drivers. Prior to this, the country was the only place where women were barred from driving.

(With Agency inputs)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Saudi Arabia Muslim Women International

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : All States Must Comply With The Verdict On Mob Violence: Supreme Court
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters