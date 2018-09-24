Female Newsreader Makes History In Saudi Arabia

In a historic first, a journalist became the first ever woman to deliver an evening news bulletin on television in Saudi Arabia.

The unlikely burkha-clad hero, Weam Al Dakheel, appeared alongside anchor Omar Al Nashwan, to present evening news bulletin on the state-owned Saudi TV Channel 1 on Thursday night.

For the record, Al Dakheel is not the first female anchor to appear on Saudi TV. Women anchors traditionally featured in softer news features like cooking shows and weather programs.

"Jumanah AlShami was the first woman to present morning newscasts in 2016. Today history repeats itself as #WeamAlDakheel becomes the presenter of the main nightly newscast, setting a precedent in a historic first for Saudi TV 1," Saudi TV said on its official Twitter channel.

Journalist Weam Al Dakheel becomes the Kingdom's first female news anchor.

Via: @raljidani pic.twitter.com/ylpeJ6UBql — Lovin Saudi (@LovinSaudi) September 23, 2018

It comes as a part of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 reform programme. Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman has initiated the lifting of a number of restrictions since last year, particularly the ones on women.

Earlier this month, Riyadh-based carrier Flynas had announced that it would be recruiting Saudi women as co-pilots and flight attendants for the first time.

In June, the Saudi government had lifted a longstanding ban on drivers. Prior to this, the country was the only place where women were barred from driving.

(With Agency inputs)