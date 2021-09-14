Tuesday, Sep 14, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Business Why Is Urban Company Bringing Back Services It Had Discontinued

Why Is Urban Company Bringing Back Services It Had Discontinued

Why Is Urban Company Bringing Back Services It Had Discontinued

Generally, a marker for a business’ growth potential is scaling up operations. Most businesses go into expansion mode when they find an avenue to tap into captive demand.

Trending

Why Is Urban Company Bringing Back Services It Had Discontinued
outlookindia.com
2021-09-14T08:31:40+05:30
Kamalika Ghosh

Kamalika Ghosh

More stories from Kamalika Ghosh
View All

Published: 14 Sep 2021, Updated: 14 Sep 2021 8:31 am

Years after discontinuing a host of services on their app, Urban Company is foraying back into them. Home chef, beauty services, interior designing is the most prominent of those services.

“Home chef is an example of services we had but had to shut down and now we are bringing it back,” said Varun Khaitan, co-founder, Urban Company in an exclusive chat with Outlook Business. “Good part is we are now bringing some of those back gradually because now we are more experienced, we have better technology, we are also smarter as people. We are ready to take up some of those challenges.”

Generally, a marker for a business’ growth potential is scaling up operations. Most businesses go into expansion mode when they find an avenue to tap into captive demand. It’s rare that scaling down operations help businesses realise their true potential. But such has been the story of one of the latest entrants to the unicorn club, Urban Company.

In its earlier avatar, like Urban Clap, the company provided a host of services. From hiring a driver through the app to employing the services of a wedding planner, the company brought the world of chores to your fingertip. But in its new form as Urban Company, several of these services were discontinued a few years back, around 2018. 

Related Stories

Urban Company To Onboard Over 20,000 Service Professionals This Year

“The model that we run today is very different from the models we started with. At one point we had more than 100 categories and did not know which would succeed and which would not. Today we don’t have even ten,” Khaitan explained.

As UrbanClap, the company understood then that there was a huge demand for services such as photography, carpentry, and beauty services, among others. However, a big chunk of those services could not be standardised.

“What we learned was that there are two kinds of services. Those that can be standardised easily, those that cannot be,” said Khaitan. “A facial or a plumbing service fall in the first category, but something like a wedding photographer falls in the second category. The non-standardised services we shut down and at one point that meant shutting down 50 percent of the revenue of the company.”

The gamut of non-standardised services that the company was offering, the founders soon realised, were not working for customers. In a largely scattered and unorganised market like India, it is difficult to assure the quality of these kinds of services. Extensive research undertaken by Urban Company made the investors and founders realise that there was a need to delve deeper into certain categories and hone everything into an experience – right from customers discovering what they want to fulfillment of the services.

“Like home interiors and projects is something we had shut down then. But we have started building with home painting and now we know how to do large home projects which require a team of people, are expensive, non-standardised, which take multiple days,” said Khaitan. “Earlier some categories of services we thought were customized, were not customized but difficult to standardize. And now we are ready to take up some of those challenges.”

Launched in November 2014 in Delhi, UrbanClap then had very few service professionals. In the last seven years, it has expanded to cities beyond Delhi to international markets like Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Singapore, and Australia, creating a fleet of over 40,000 trained professionals. Today, Urban Company is Asia’s largest online professional home service provider. In April this year, the company raised its Series F funding worth $255 million, thereby entering the unicorn club. The funding was led by Dragoneer and Wellington Management and Prosus Ventures, including participation from Tiger Global, Steadview, and Vy Capital. The latest round of funding values Urban Company at $2.1 billion.

Tags

Kamalika Ghosh New Delhi Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Business

Ahead Of IPO, Sansera Engineering Raises Rs 382 Crore From Anchor Investors

Ahead Of IPO, Sansera Engineering Raises Rs 382 Crore From Anchor Investors

Infosys Completes Buyback Of 5.58 Crore Shares Worth Rs 9,200 Crore

Business News Roundup: 13th September, 2021

Credible steps necessary for return to fiscal rectitude: Finance Commission Chairman

Videocon promoters penalised for violating trading norms

Retail Inflation continues to ease for the second consecutive month, 5.3% in August 2021

Inflation cools to 5.3% in August 2021

Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad Top Office Markets; North, West lag

Photo Gallery

Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat CM

Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat CM

US Open, Men's Singles Final: History-chasing Novak Djokovic Loses To Daniil Medvedev

US Open, Men's Singles Final: History-chasing Novak Djokovic Loses To Daniil Medvedev

MTV VMAs 2021: And The Winners Are…

MTV VMAs 2021: And The Winners Are…

Moscow Stand Up Paddle Surfing Festival 2021

Moscow Stand Up Paddle Surfing Festival 2021

Advertisement

More from Business

BSNL 4G rollout: Has it found a partner in TCS?

BSNL 4G rollout: Has it found a partner in TCS?

Jet Airways To Resume Its Domestic Flights Operations In Q1 2022

Jet Airways To Resume Its Domestic Flights Operations In Q1 2022

Infosys, Microsoft Sign Multi-Year Agreement With Ausgrid

Infosys, Microsoft Sign Multi-Year Agreement With Ausgrid

After 18 Months, Wipro Ends Work From Home For Its Employees

After 18 Months, Wipro Ends Work From Home For Its Employees

Read More from Outlook

PM Modi To Attend First-Ever In-Person Quad Summit At White House On Sept 24

PM Modi To Attend First-Ever In-Person Quad Summit At White House On Sept 24

Outlook Web Desk / The Summit will also be attended by Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia and Japanese premier Yoshihide Suga, the White House announced on Monday.

UNHRC Criticises India For Pressure On Journalists, Use Of UAPA, Communication Blackouts In J&K

UNHRC Criticises India For Pressure On Journalists, Use Of UAPA, Communication Blackouts In J&K

Harish Manav / The UNHRC Chief described the use of UAPA in India as ‘worrying’ and said hundreds of people remain in detention for exercising their right to the freedom of expression.

Why Is Urban Company Bringing Back Services It Had Discontinued

Why Is Urban Company Bringing Back Services It Had Discontinued

Kamalika Ghosh / Generally, a marker for a business’ growth potential is scaling up operations. Most businesses go into expansion mode when they find an avenue to tap into captive demand.

India Needs A Regulatory Framework Fast To Reap Crypto Gains

India Needs A Regulatory Framework Fast To Reap Crypto Gains

Nischal Shetty / Exchanges, government and security agencies need to work closely to create a regulatory framework for the cryptocurrency market

Advertisement
/