Use Of Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Content Marketing Was Huge In 2020, Says Scalenut Founder

With the advent of technology coupled with articial intelligence (AI), data science and machine learning, the content industry has seen a paradigm shift.

Many firms are adopting AI to devise content strategies and enhance the offering. We spoke to Mayank Jain, Co-founder, Scalenut about his company’s vision, offerings and the overall market.

Kindly brief us about Scalenut, its specialization, and the services that your company offers.

Scalenut is a next-gen AI-powered platform for content research and content creation. From short-form to long-form, our AI writes everything. Powered by AI and best-in-class NLP algorithms, Scalenut helps create content that readers and search engines love!

Scalenut has three main pillars: Managed marketplace for human-assisted services, AI Copywriting, and content research automation tools.

The platform is used by independent content creators, businesses, and agencies across 50+ countries. Content creators use the platform to automate their content research and creation tasks as well as get work from global brands.

Content strategists use the platform for carrying out research saving them hours. Backed by

NLP and AI, our research tool presents accurate insights in a simple and easy-to-understand manner. Agencies and businesses use all our three pillars to scale their content creation process.

What is your biggest USP that differentiates the company from competitors?

We are building a unified content intelligence SaaS platform. Today, there are various tools, talent networks, and agencies in this space. However, there are no unified solutions. Even if there are, they cater to only large enterprises.

We are not only creating the right set of technology tools but also bringing top talent under the same roof to ensure businesses get one-stop solutions for their content needs.

Our team brings in decades of experience in building marketplaces and SaaS solutions. There are no platforms available that combine technology and talent the way we do. We feel this is going to be one of the strongest differentiators for Scalenut.

Recently, the company has announced the funding received so how are you going to invest the funds?

We are aggressively ramping up our product and technology teams. Over the next few quarters, we plan to enable thousands of creators and businesses worldwide with a powerful set of tools.

In addition, we are using the funds in scaling our user base across various countries.

What is your business model like, growth & revenue since inception?

Platform’s current SaaS offering comes with monthly and annual subscription options. Our managed marketplace is based on a pay-as-you-go model.

Since our product launched in Sep '21, we have seen massive adoption. Within 15 days of our SaaS launch, we have seen over 3000 users (individuals, businesses, and agencies) coming from 50+ countries.

Since the launch, from where have you seen the maximum traction in the platform?

We have a large user base in India. However, we are seeing growing traction from the US, followed by the UK, Australia, and Singapore.

How do you foresee the content industry? With so many companies working in a similar space, what different Scalenut is bringing to the table?

It’s a very fragmented industry. Most of the solutions have a very limited offering. That doesn’t help. Our users need a unified solution for the entire content lifecycle. This would mean a set of right tools and the right talent coming together and solving complex workflows. That’s what we intend to do. With decades of experience with the founding team, we believe we are well-positioned to achieve this.

AI is projected to be the next market. How is AI contributing to the making of your products and services?

Absolutely. AI is changing the way content is created today. The year 2020 showed a significant rise in the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in content marketing. Various new technologies are being developed in this space.

Our AI solution automates the entire writing process. We have automated all kinds of writing use cases. One can write ad copies, social media captions, blog ideas, meta descriptions, or entire long-form blogs, within a few clicks. On top of this, we have built several layers of intelligence using AI and NLP to make the output high-quality and engaging.