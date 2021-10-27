Teleperformance India Recognised As ‘Top 50 Best Workplaces For Women’

Teleperformance India, a leading provider of outsourced customer experience management and digital integrated business services, has been recognised amongst this year’s Great Place To Work Top 50 Best Workplaces for Women and ‘Working Mother & Avtar Best 100 Companies for Women’ in India, for the second consecutive time.

These recognitions validate the effort of those companies that run the most impactful initiatives that promote diversity, inclusion, ethics and ensure a healthy workplace environment for women.

Some of these practices include providing specialised forums for engaging with women employees to create a work environment conducive for growth, work-life balance and additional support for sustainable professional life.

The programs have a specific focus on empowering women for success right at the hiring stage and improving the representation of women across all levels and functions. It aims to cultivate a culture of innovation and equality through diversity and inclusion programs.

Commenting on the fresh development, Aditya Arora, CEO at Teleperformance India, saidthis recognition further solidifies the company’s commitment towards building a gender-smart team and making Teleperformance a better place to work for everyone.

“I am thankful to Great Place to Work and Avtar group for recognising our efforts to cultivate a diverse and inclusive workforce,” he said.

Echoing similar sentiments, Neha Sethi, Head of Marketing at Teleperformance India, said the TP Women initiative celebrates and empowers women, and builds an environment of fairness, equality, and respect.

In the meantime, Vinod Mehta, CHRO at Teleperformance India, said the company iscommitted to providing equal opportunities to all its employees, in all aspects, at all levels, with specific programs that accelerate progress on becoming gender-smart.

“Our organisational culture helps advance opportunities for women – recruit, retain, develop and promote – and celebrates their success. We at Teleperformance India continue to make our ecosystem more adaptable for Diversity and Inclusion,” he said.

About Teleperformance India

Teleperformance in India has evolved from a leading provider of outsourced omnichannel customer experience to offering digital integrated business services and transformation solutions. It offers omnichannel customer experience management, back-office services and transformation solutions to leading global brands across industries.

With upwards of 75,000 employees serving over 170 clients, Teleperformance in India is committed to enabling businesses to adapt to today’s disruptive digital innovations and build long-term growth.

The entity in India is part of Teleperformance’s global workforce of 330,000 employees which makes it one of the largest multicultural teams providing integrated business services.