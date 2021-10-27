Advertisement
Wednesday, Oct 27, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Teleperformance India Recognised As ‘Top 50 Best Workplaces For Women’

These recognitions validate the effort of those companies that run the most impactful initiatives that promote diversity, inclusion, ethics and ensure a healthy workplace environment for women.

Teleperformance India Recognised As ‘Top 50 Best Workplaces For Women’

Trending

Teleperformance India Recognised As ‘Top 50 Best Workplaces For Women’
outlookindia.com
2021-10-27T14:38:06+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 27 Oct 2021, Updated: 27 Oct 2021 2:38 pm

Teleperformance India, a leading provider of outsourced customer experience management and digital integrated business services, has been recognised amongst this year’s Great Place To Work Top 50 Best Workplaces for Women and ‘Working Mother & Avtar Best 100 Companies for Women’ in India, for the second consecutive time.

These recognitions validate the effort of those companies that run the most impactful initiatives that promote diversity, inclusion, ethics and ensure a healthy workplace environment for women.

Some of these practices include providing specialised forums for engaging with women employees to create a work environment conducive for growth, work-life balance and additional support for sustainable professional life.

The programs have a specific focus on empowering women for success right at the hiring stage and improving the representation of women across all levels and functions. It aims to cultivate a culture of innovation and equality through diversity and inclusion programs.

Commenting on the fresh development, Aditya Arora, CEO at Teleperformance India, saidthis recognition further solidifies the company’s commitment towards building a gender-smart team and making Teleperformance a better place to work for everyone.

From the Magazine

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

Love, Respect, Awe: Look At Her Like Shah Rukh Khan Looks At His Women

A Fanboy’s Bollywood: Before And After The Khans

The Nihangs: Sikh Warrior Creed That Evokes Respect And Fear In Equal Measure

Soojit Sircar’s Udham Singh Is A Cinematic Tribute To The Martyr

“I am thankful to Great Place to Work and Avtar group for recognising our efforts to cultivate a diverse and inclusive workforce,” he said.

Echoing similar sentiments, Neha Sethi, Head of Marketing at  Teleperformance India, said the TP Women initiative celebrates and empowers women, and builds an environment of fairness, equality, and respect.

In the meantime, Vinod Mehta, CHRO at Teleperformance India, said the company iscommitted to providing equal opportunities to all its employees, in all aspects, at all levels, with specific programs that accelerate progress on becoming gender-smart. 

“Our organisational culture helps advance opportunities for women – recruit, retain, develop and promote –  and celebrates their success. We at Teleperformance India continue to make our ecosystem more adaptable for Diversity and Inclusion,” he said.

About Teleperformance India

Teleperformance in India has evolved from a leading provider of outsourced omnichannel customer experience to offering digital integrated business services and transformation solutions. It offers omnichannel customer experience management, back-office services and transformation solutions to leading global brands across industries.

With upwards of 75,000 employees serving over 170 clients, Teleperformance in India is committed to enabling businesses to adapt to today’s disruptive digital innovations and build long-term growth.

The entity in India is part of Teleperformance’s global workforce of 330,000 employees which makes it one of the largest multicultural teams providing integrated business services.

Tags

Outlook Business Team Teleperformance India Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

K.V. Kamath Appointed As Chairperson Of NaBFID

K.V. Kamath Appointed As Chairperson Of NaBFID

Processed Income Tax Refunds Worth Over Rs 1.02 Lakh To More Than 77.92 Lakh Taxpayers: IT Dept

Future Retail Moves Delhi High Court Seeking Relief From SIAC Stay

SEBI Eases Eligibility Criteria For Superior Voting Right Shares

Jubilant Foodworks Acquire Food Tech Enterprise Hashtag Loyalty For Rs 24.75 Crore

Currency Buzz: Know How Much Rupee Fell Today Against The Dollar

Govt Receives Final Dividend Of Rs 6,665 Crore In FY21 From BPCL

Maruti Suzuki Posts 66 Per Cent Fall in Net Profit In Q2. Buy, Sell Or Hold? Know What Analysts Say

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: England Beat Bangladesh

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: England Beat Bangladesh

Pakistan Beat New Zealand For Back-To-Back T20 World Cup Wins

Pakistan Beat New Zealand For Back-To-Back T20 World Cup Wins

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa Beat West Indies

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa Beat West Indies

T20 World Cup 2021: Clinical Afghanistan Rout Scotland

T20 World Cup 2021: Clinical Afghanistan Rout Scotland

Advertisement

More from Business

Digital Bus Ticketing Startup Chalo Acquires Amazon-Backed Bus Aggregator Shuttl

Digital Bus Ticketing Startup Chalo Acquires Amazon-Backed Bus Aggregator Shuttl

Neobank Startup Zolve Bags Rs 300 Crore In Series A Round By Partners Of DST Global

Neobank Startup Zolve Bags Rs 300 Crore In Series A Round By Partners Of DST Global

Upcoming IPO: Policybazaar, SJS Enterprises To Go Public In November. Check Details

Upcoming IPO: Policybazaar, SJS Enterprises To Go Public In November. Check Details

RBI Approves Baldev Prakash As Jammu And Kashmir Bank CEO

RBI Approves Baldev Prakash As Jammu And Kashmir Bank CEO

Read More from Outlook

Aryan Khan Drug Case: Bombay HC Adjourns Hearing Of Bail Petition Till Tomorrow

Aryan Khan Drug Case: Bombay HC Adjourns Hearing Of Bail Petition Till Tomorrow

Outlook Web Bureau / Justice Sambre has once again adjourned the hearing. The Bombay High Court will hear the petitions of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha tomorrow afternoon after 2.30 pm.

Mandi Bypoll: 'Do They Want Me To Become Sati?', Asks Congress Candidate Pratibha Singh

Mandi Bypoll: 'Do They Want Me To Become Sati?', Asks Congress Candidate Pratibha Singh

Ashwani Sharma / Pratibha Singh talks about her decision to contest the poll and carry forward the legacy of ‘Raja Sahib’, ex-Himachal CM Virbhadra Singh.

Neeraj, Lovlina, Chhetri Recommended For Khel Ratna

Neeraj, Lovlina, Chhetri Recommended For Khel Ratna

PTI / They were among 11 recommended for Major Dhyanchand Khel Ratna, India's highest sporting honour.

Pegasus Snooping Row: SC Cites 'Right To Privacy', Appoints 3-Member Probe Panel

Pegasus Snooping Row: SC Cites 'Right To Privacy', Appoints 3-Member Probe Panel

Outlook Web Desk / Stressing on the right to privacy, CJI Ramana said it was incumbent upon the Centre to seriously consider the use of such a technology.

Advertisement