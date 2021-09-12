Sunday, Sep 12, 2021
Ford's India Exit Does Not Indicate Poor Auto Demand In The Country: PEA Sanjeev Sanyal

Ford recently announced shutting down of two of its plants in Chennai and Sanand. The decision is primarily driven by difficult market conditions and huge losses incurred by the company.

outlookindia.com
2021-09-12T12:03:59+05:30
Kamalika Ghosh

Kamalika Ghosh

12 September 2021, Last Updated at 12:03 pm

Ford India shutting down operations in India is not an indicator of the country’s demand for automobiles, government's principal economic adviser Sanjeev Sanyal told Outlook Business in an interview.

"The auto sector is facing certain issues related to chip manufacturing, but it’s a global problem and nothing to do with India or the demand for automobiles. There is demand for cars. And, as soon as chip supply is back, worldwide car manufacturing will revive," Sanyal said.

In fact, India’s gross domestic product (GDP) for the first quarter of 2021-22 grew at 20.1% compared to a contraction of 24.4% in the same period a year ago. India’s GDP is estimated to be at Rs 32.38 lakh crore compared to Rs 26.95 lakh in the same period on a year-on-year (YoY) basis. While the surge in growth figures were primarily driven by low base of last year making the jump look significant, the fact that demand is returning in the economy can’t be denied, explained Sanyal. To underscore his argument, he pointed towards more sets of macro-economic data such as gross fixed capital formation, an indicator of capital expenditure, that rose 55.3% to Rs 10,223.35 billion for the first quarter of FY22. It was 17.1% lower than pre-Covid levels of 2019-20 but the rise hints at a push in consumer spending.

After General Motors, Another Iconic US Automobile Company Ford Bids Adieu To India

Ford recently announced shutting down of two of its plants in Chennai and Sanand. The decision is primarily driven by difficult market conditions and huge losses incurred by the company. Over the last decade, Ford had accumulated operating losses of over $2billion. In 2019, it had a $0.8 billion write down of assets.

"This is a competitive market as it should be. You should see creative destruction happening. Do you really want to go back to a world only of ambassadors and premium Padminis? Those companies go bust because you can’t protect poor quality, unproductive and uncompetitive products," he said.

Ford's Gujarat plant in Sanand – a manufacturing unit for export of vehicles – is expected to shut down the plant by the fourth quarter of 2021. The Chennai plant, an engine manufacturing unit, is expected to shut down by the second quarter of 2022.

This is the second-biggest exit of a global automobile player from the Indian market after General Motors left India in 2017.  The US automobile giant had entered the Indian market only a few years before Ford.

Ford will continue to provide Indian customers with service, warranty, and ongoing parts services. While it would import and sell iconic vehicles such as Mustang, it would stop selling current brands like Freestyle, EcoSport, Figo, Endeavour, and Aspire once the existing inventory is exhausted.

"If you want a competitive automobile sector, you should expect uncompetitive companies moving out all the time, just as new ones come in," Sanyal told Outlook Business.

