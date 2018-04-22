The Website
22 April 2018 Last Updated at 9:27 am International

Heavy Gunfire Near Royal Palace Sparks Fears Of Coup In Saudi Arabia

Outlook Web Bureau
Saudi Arabian security forces reportedly responded to a small drone flying over a neighbourhood in the kingdom’s capital after online videos circulated purporting to show the area ringing with small-arms fire.

Wall Street journalist Margherita Stancati, who reports from Saudi Arabia, tweeted: 'No coup attempt in Riyadh. A toy drone/plane got too close too the King’s palace and was shot down.'

The state-run Saudi Press Agency wrote on Twitter Saturday night that an investigation into the incident was underway.

The Jerusalem Post, quoting tweets, reported  gunfire and explosions have been reported outside the home of the Saudi king in Riyadh, the country's capital. Many people on Twitter have posted photos and videos of the situation and have said that the gunfire is part of a coup attempt. The king has reportedly been evacuated.

In Yemen, Shia rebels and their allies fighting against a Saudi-led coalition have used bomb-carrying drones and flown others into the kingdom’s Patriot missile batteries, reported  Associated Press.

 

