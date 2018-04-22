Heavy Gunfire Near Royal Palace Sparks Fears Of Coup In Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabian security forces reportedly responded to a small drone flying over a neighbourhood in the kingdom’s capital after online videos circulated purporting to show the area ringing with small-arms fire.

Wall Street journalist Margherita Stancati, who reports from Saudi Arabia, tweeted: 'No coup attempt in Riyadh. A toy drone/plane got too close too the King’s palace and was shot down.'

Situation in Riyadh, #Saudi, is still unclear.



It could be a terrorist attack but that seems unlikely at this point.



MbS made many enemies when he made his move against the Saudi elite last year. Looks like it's payback time. pic.twitter.com/F4Ie7SZZ0b — Haidar Sumeri (@IraqiSecurity) April 21, 2018

The state-run Saudi Press Agency wrote on Twitter Saturday night that an investigation into the incident was underway.

The Jerusalem Post, quoting tweets, reported gunfire and explosions have been reported outside the home of the Saudi king in Riyadh, the country's capital. Many people on Twitter have posted photos and videos of the situation and have said that the gunfire is part of a coup attempt. The king has reportedly been evacuated.

In Yemen, Shia rebels and their allies fighting against a Saudi-led coalition have used bomb-carrying drones and flown others into the kingdom’s Patriot missile batteries, reported Associated Press.