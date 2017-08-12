Sanitation Workers: Two Brothers Dead After Inhaling Toxic Gas in Delhi Mall, Father Hospitalised

Two sanitation workers (brothers) died after inhaling toxic gas in Anand Vihar's Aggarwal Fun City Mall and their father has been hospitalised.

According to The Hindustan Times, the deceased have been identified as Jahangir (24) and Izaz (22). Police said their 50-year-old father and a firefighter who had entered the sewer to rescue the victims are hospitalised after they too fell unconscious, the report adds.

The police have registered a case under section 304 IPC, report ANI.

This is the third such incident in the national capital in the past one month.

Earlier, on August 7, three men died allegedly after inhaling toxic fumes while cleaning a sewer pipe in southeast Delhi's Lajpat Nagar.

One of the men had gone inside the sewers to clean it. When he did not come out, a second worker went inside to check on him. Later, another man entered the sewer later to check up on the two, but he did not come out either.

In another instance on July 15, four sanitation workers died of asphyxiation while cleaning a septic tank in south Delhi's Ghitorni.\

The men had gone down to clean the tank in a household in the area but did not come out for long. They were later pulled out in an unconscious state by fire department personnel after an hour-long operation at around 10 in the morning.