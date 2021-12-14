Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 14, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Farooq Abdullah Says Srinagar Attack Unfortunate, Asks Govt To Hold Talks With Pak

Two policemen were killed and 12 others injured as terrorists opened fire on a bus carrying Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police personnel on the outskirts of Srinagar on Monday, the 20th anniversary of the Parliament Attack, according to officials.

Farooq Abdullah Says Srinagar Attack Unfortunate, Asks Govt To Hold Talks With Pak

Trending

Farooq Abdullah Says Srinagar Attack Unfortunate, Asks Govt To Hold Talks With Pak
outlookindia.com
2021-12-14T12:53:21+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 14 Dec 2021, Updated: 14 Dec 2021 12:53 pm

On Monday, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah condoled the death of two policemen in a terror attack in Srinagar and asked the government to hold talks with Pakistan to find a way to bring peace in the region.

He said both India and Pakistan should "shed their egos" and come forward for dialogue. He also asked the Centre to "win the hearts" of the people of Jammu and Kashmir to put an end to terrorism in the Valley.

Two policemen were killed and 12 others injured as terrorists opened fire on a bus carrying Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police personnel on the outskirts of Srinagar on Monday, the 20th anniversary of the Parliament Attack, according to officials. The bus carrying 25 police personnel was attacked in Zewan in Pantha Chowk area.

"It's an unfortunate incident. First of all, I pay tributes to the martyrs and tell the government that to end such things, they should talk about winning hearts. If the government of India doesn't win hearts and remove the distance from Delhi, these things will continue," Abdullah told reporters on the sidelines of the launch of a book titled "Furrows in a Field: The Unexplored Life of H D Deve Gowda". It is necessary to control such incidents, he added.

Responding to reporters' questions, the NC president said "both India and Pakistan should shed their egos and come forward for talks" to resolve issues. "I will keep saying that India should hold talks with Pakistan, no matter how much you criticise (me). Deve Gowda had also tried (when he was the prime minister). Atal Bihari Vajpayee had also tried, he was not a fool," he said.

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

Abdullah said an atmosphere can be created if efforts are made in this direction by the government. "If you think that we will hold a dialogue when the last bullet stops, it will be too late... both countries need to shed their egos and find a way out so that people are saved and progress takes place," he said.

He asked, "If you (Centre) can hold talks with China, which killed (our) 22 soldiers and is sitting on our land (territory), why can't you hold talks with Pakistan? Why don't you go to war with them (China)?"

According to police, two to three terrorists were involved in Monday's attack and they managed to escape from the spot taking advantage of darkness. The area has been cordoned off and a search operation launched to track down the assailants, the officials said. 

- With PTI Inputs 

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Farooq Abdullah J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Death Parliament Attack Case Centre J&K National Conference (JKNC) Terrorists India-Pakistan
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Candlelight Vigil Held At Oting One Week After Nagaland Killings

Candlelight Vigil Held At Oting One Week After Nagaland Killings

PM Modi Inaugurates Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi With Dip In Ganga And Blessing From Seers

PM Modi Inaugurates Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi With Dip In Ganga And Blessing From Seers

Tribute Paid To Martyrs Of 2001 Parliament Attack

Tribute Paid To Martyrs Of 2001 Parliament Attack

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Omicron | Should India Consider Booster Shots? What Experts Think

Omicron | Should India Consider Booster Shots? What Experts Think

Rakhi Bose / Even as research regarding the transmissibility and severity of the new variant, Omicron, continues, there has been a growing chorus for booster shots.

The 'Stigma' Of Mental Illness May Have Saved Schizophrenia Patients From Covid-19

The 'Stigma' Of Mental Illness May Have Saved Schizophrenia Patients From Covid-19

Naseer Ganai / The perceived social stigma against people with mental illness which leads to avoidance of such patients may have in effcet saved schizophrenics from Covid-19.

Who Will Replace Rohit As India's Vice-Captain In South Africa?

Who Will Replace Rohit As India's Vice-Captain In South Africa?

Outlook Web Bureau / The names of KL Rahul and Ravichandran Ashwin have cropped up to be Virat Kohli's deputy in South Africa during the Tests.

Why Auroville Inhabitants Feel Their Human Unity Experiment Is Under Threat

Why Auroville Inhabitants Feel Their Human Unity Experiment Is Under Threat

Thufail PT / In the middle of the eco-friendly habitat, residents have woken up to a shock of the construction of a Crownway road which threatens to damage the ambience of Auroville.

Advertisement