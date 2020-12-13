Farmers Start Tractor March Along Rajasthan-Haryana Border: Reports

Also read Maximum Support Protest

Farmers agitating against the Centre’s new farm laws began a protest march on Sunday with various farm unions taking over the Rajasthan-Haryana border, reports claimed.

This comes in the backdrop of the protesters vacating carriageways on the Noida-Delhi Link Road via Chilla following a late night meeting with Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Narendra Tomar on Saturday .

Officials said normal traffic resumed between Noida and Delhi via Chilla border after farmers vacated the spot they had been occupying since December 1 for their sit-in demonstration. The movement on the DND and the Kalindi Kunj routes, both connecting Delhi and Noida, was also normal, they said.

The protest, however, continued at the border with some Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu) members, including their chief Thakur Bhanu Pratap Singh, staying put at Chilla.

(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine