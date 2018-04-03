Farmers From Haryana Killed An Uttar Pradesh Farmer Over Dispute On Crop Harvesting Land

One person was killed and two others were injured last evening in a clash between local farmers with those of neighbouring Haryana over harvesting of crop from a farming field here, the police said today.

The trouble broke out at the inter-state border at Balheda village under Jhinjhana police station in Shamli district near here when some Haryana farmers descended upon an UP farmer's field and began harvesting the wheat crop from it, Jhinjhana Circle Inspector Rajesh Tiwari told PTI.

Advertisement opens in new window

As local farmers objected to it, the peasants from the neighbouring state opened fire on their UP counterparts killing 32-year-old Rajesh at the spot and injuring two others.

On coming to know of the clash, the police rushed to the spot and arrested three persons from the spot and seized two tractors, five motor bikes and a harvesting machine from there.

The police rushed the two injured farmers of the UP village to a nearby hospital, besides sending the body of the slain farmer for autopsy.

Following the clash, the police registered a case under various penal sections, including murder, unlawful assembly and rioting and deployed extra police force to contain the prevailing tension.

Six districts of western Uttar Pradesh - Shamli, Saharanpur, Baghpat, Gautam Budh Nagar, Bulandsahar and Aligarh witness frequent clashes between farmers of the two states over ownership of farming fields at the inter-state border.



PTI