Farmers Determined To Continue Protest Against Farm Laws Despite Covid Surge

Farmers protesting over Centre’s three new agricultural laws intend to continue their sit-in protests at Delhi borders despite the sharp rise in Covid-19 cases.

While most farmer leaders claim there are no reports of Covid-19 cases at protest sites, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait has reiterated his refusal to move out.

The Centre and Haryana government have urged farmers to vacate the protest sites in view of the recent surge in Coronavirus infection.

Word spread this weekend among farmers sitting in protest at Delhi’s borders that the government may even evict them forcibly. The “operation”, some claimed, will be undertaken in the name of COVID-19 protocol.

Since then, appeals are pouring in over social media in support of the agitation.

“For the last few days, news of government’s likely action at (Delhi) borders has gone viral. I request you not to panic but prepare to assemble at protest sites if such steps are initiated,” said Vikas Sisar, a farmer from Haryana.

“Though Haryana’s Home Minister has given a clarification, we should not underestimate the opponent,” he added. Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij, who also hold the Health portfolio, had expressed concerns for farmers’ protection against the Coronavirus.

In his address, farmer leader Manjit Singh Dhaner from Punjab, said, “Let me say this clearly, I challenge the government to try and uproot our struggle. Why are rallies and meetings being held in poll-bound states? Isn’t the fear of Coronavirus there too?”

Another farmer, Abhimanyu Kohar, “We have come to know from reports that the government may try to forcibly evict us. That may not augur well. Remember that evening of November 28, when you planned to evict us from Ghazipur? Despite the low visibility due to fog, lakhs of farmers had returned and joined the protests.”

According to Tikait, the struggle will continue till November-December and they do not intend to return home till the laws are repealed.

Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar earlier requested union leaders to call off the sit-in demonstrations.

Thousands of farmers are protesting mainly at three sites – Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur – since late November.

The protestors are mainly from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and some from Rajasthan. Traffic is mostly suspended at these parts. Claiming that the laws will threaten their livelihoods, they have been demanding a repeal.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine