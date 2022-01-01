Fans Drool Over Hrithik Roshan’s Shirtless Selfie From Maldives; Call Him 'Hottest Hunk'

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan who is currently vacationing in the Maldives with his family has shared a picture of himself with his Instagram followers wishing them a Happy New Year.

The actor shared a shirtless selfie while lounging on a yacht and posing for the camera and fans are going gaga over his looks while the picture has now gone viral. Here's what the fans are saying:

This new year ended with a epic pose Tomorrow is a new beginning welcome vedha ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥2022 ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ is yours @iHrithik #HrithikRoshan #Hrithik pic.twitter.com/TqXmstLpgj — NO DM PLEASE ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@Asinbanu10) December 31, 2021

31 December 2021..

New Year's Eve..ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ DONT DISTURB ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ

IM DROOLING ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¤© #HrithikRoshanðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/BBSCGasFVC — MaggiePol (@MaggiePol2) December 31, 2021

Filmmaker Karan Johar also commented on the pic, he wrote, “Dugu,” with three fire emojis.

Hrithik Roshan's mother, Pinkie Roshan, recently uploaded a family photo in which they can be seen enjoying the night sky in the Maldives. Suranika Soni, Eshaan Roshan, and Pashmina Roshan, Hrithik Roshan's cousins, have also joined them in the Maldives.

‘Vikram Vedha’, in which the actor stars alongside actors Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte, is his next project. The film is a Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil movie of the same name, directed by Pushkar-Gayathri. It will be released on September 30, 2022.