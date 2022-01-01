Advertisement
Saturday, Jan 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Fans Drool Over Hrithik Roshan’s Shirtless Selfie From Maldives; Call Him 'Hottest Hunk'

Actor Hrithik Roshan treated his followers with a new selfie, which has gone viral. The actor is currently celebrating New Year with family at the Maldives.

Fans Drool Over Hrithik Roshan’s Shirtless Selfie From Maldives; Call Him 'Hottest Hunk'
The actor celebrated new year in Maldives with his family. | Instagram\HrithikRoshan

Trending

Fans Drool Over Hrithik Roshan’s Shirtless Selfie From Maldives; Call Him 'Hottest Hunk'
outlookindia.com
2022-01-01T18:26:50+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 01 Jan 2022, Updated: 01 Jan 2022 6:26 pm

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan who is currently vacationing in the Maldives with his family has shared a picture of himself with his Instagram followers wishing them a Happy New Year.

 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

The actor shared a shirtless selfie while lounging on a yacht and posing for the camera and fans are going gaga over his looks while the picture has now gone viral.  Here's what the fans are saying:

Filmmaker Karan Johar also commented on the pic, he wrote, “Dugu,” with three fire emojis.

Hrithik Roshan's mother, Pinkie Roshan, recently uploaded a family photo in which they can be seen enjoying the night sky in the Maldives. Suranika Soni, Eshaan Roshan, and Pashmina Roshan, Hrithik Roshan's cousins, have also joined them in the Maldives. 

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Pinkie Roshan (@pinkieroshan)

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

 ‘Vikram Vedha’, in which the actor stars alongside actors Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte, is his next project. The film is a Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil movie of the same name, directed by Pushkar-Gayathri. It will be released on September 30, 2022.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Hrithik Roshan Mumbai New Years Special Selfies Bollywood Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' Gets Postponed Due To Rising Covid 19 Cases

SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' Gets Postponed Due To Rising Covid 19 Cases

See Pics: Karishma Tanna Shares Snaps With Fiance Varun Bangera

In Pics: Salman Khan Rings In New Year With Iulia Vantur, Close Friends

Book Review | The Sahils Of Queer Street

Nawazuddin Siddiqui: I See A Lot Of Fakeness In Bollywood Parties

Sivakarthikeyan To Make His Tollywood Debut With Director Anudeep KV's Next

Mrunal Thakur Test's Positive For Covid-19

Sands Of Time - Part 6 | The Biggest Star In The World Who Turned Down Frank Capra

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Binge-Watch These Films And Shows All Through January 2022

Binge-Watch These Films And Shows All Through January 2022

Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Welcome 2022 With 'Hakuna Matata' Energy

Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Welcome 2022 With 'Hakuna Matata' Energy

Kangana Ranaut's Transfer Plea Dismissed In Javed Akhtar Case

Kangana Ranaut's Transfer Plea Dismissed In Javed Akhtar Case

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu: Beauty Is A Forever Thing That Stays In You

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu: Beauty Is A Forever Thing That Stays In You

Read More from Outlook

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Jai Arjun Singh / How zombie films, or almost-zombie films, have dealt with apocalypse, social crisis and personal desolation

Vaishno Devi Stampede: 12 Dead, Several Injured In J&K As Crowds Swelled On New Year

Vaishno Devi Stampede: 12 Dead, Several Injured In J&K As Crowds Swelled On New Year

Outlook Web Desk / Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh reached the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Superspeciality Hospital to visit the injured devotees while two members of the inquiry committee reached Katra to review situation.

Higher And Stronger, India's Olympic Medallists Make Their New Year 2022 Wishes

Higher And Stronger, India's Olympic Medallists Make Their New Year 2022 Wishes

Aditya Kumar / After an eventful 2021 that included Tokyo Olympics, India's top sportspersons face a challenging 2022. Their dreams and aspirations remain as high as ever.

Pandemic Aggravated Digital Divide Between Haves And Have-nots

Pandemic Aggravated Digital Divide Between Haves And Have-nots

T.M. Krishna / Artistes are a fragile species who need constant reaffirmation and cultural validation

Advertisement