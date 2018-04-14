The Website
Famous Punjabi Singer Parmish Verma Shot At, Gangster Dilpreet Singh Dhahan Claims Responsibility On Facebook

Outlook Web Bureau
Hours after famous Punjabi singer Parmish Verma was shot at in Mohali, Punjab gangster Dilpreet Singh Dhahan claimed the responsibility for the shooting.

The singer, who shot into fame with his song 'Gaal Ni Kadhnai', was admitted to a private hospital in Mohali.

“Mein dilpreet singh dhahan sariya nu dasna chaunda k ajj parmish verma de goliya bazian apa mariya.(I, Dilpreet Singh Dhahan, want to tell everyone that I am behind the shooting of Parmish Verma),” the post claims.

Mohali senior superintendent of police Kuldeep Chahal said: "Some unidentified persons fired shots at Parmish last night at Sector 91 in Mohali when he was returning home. A bullet hit his leg."

The official said that the singer was out of danger. A case has been registered in this regard, police said, adding that investigation was underway.

Hindustan Times reported  that Dhahan is an infamous Punjabi gangster and is also on Punjab Police’s list of most-wanted. Sources in the police, though, are currently refusing to talk about the connection. “We will go by our own investigation,” a senior police official said.

(With PTI inputs)

