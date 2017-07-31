Facebook Shuts Down Artificial Intelligence System That Created Language To Talk To Itself

After recent concerns over the implications of artificial intelligence, a report says that Facebook has shut-down an artificial intelligence system after researchers found out that it had started talking in a language they could not comprehend, reminiscent of the Terminator films.

A report in Tech Times says that the bots started communicating in a language that it created, and which was not English, their earlier preference.

Bob: "I can can I I everything else."

Alice: "Balls have zero to me to me to me to me to me to me to me to me to."

The above is a reported conversation between the bots, unintelligible to humans, but designed to make communication faster between them. The bit is scary since experts like Stephen Hawking have been warning against the same, saying that humans, used to slower evolution, will be fast outpaced by these intelligence bots.

An IBTimes report quotes Dhruv Batra, a visiting Facebook AI research scientist saying: Agents will drift off understandable language and invent codewords for themselves,” Batra said. “Like if I say ‘the’ five times, you interpret that to mean I want five copies of this item. This isn’t so different from the way communities of humans create shorthands.”

Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk, CEOs of Facebook and Tesla, respectively, got into a public argument over Artificial Intelligence recently.

“I keep sounding the alarm bell,” he reportedly told attendees at a meeting earlier this month. “But until people see robots going down the street killing people, they don’t know how to react.”

In a Facebook live, Zuckerberg called Musk a “naysayer”, saying that what Musk had said was “pretty irresponsible”. Musk responded on Twitter.